Jubilant Pharmova Gets 'Buy' As Nuvama Initiates Coverage, Sees Stock Gaining 30%

Nuvama Insitutional Equities initiated coverage on Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. with a 'buy' rating and estimated the stock price to gain over 30%. The brokerage has a target price of Rs 1,450 per share, implying a 30.40% upside from Friday's closing price.

Jubilant Pharmova is embarking on a new earning cycle with several growth factors at play, said Nuvama Insitutional Equities in a note on Monday. The brokerage expects the company's revenue and operating profit to grow at a CAGR of 11% and 24%, respectively.

Ruby–Fill ramp up, turn around in radio pharmacy and generic businesses, and commissioning of Line–Spokane, and contract research organisation growth will help Jubilant Pharma drive the estimated revenue and Ebitda growth, according to Nuvama. The brokerage sees growth visibility of $350 million beyond financial year 2027 and financial year 2030.

The real booster shot would be balance sheet improvement and is likely to raise net profit 4 times over financial year 2023–24, and 2026–27, the brokerage said in the note. Jubilant Pharmova may generate free cash flow of Rs 1,900 crore between financial year 2025 and 2027, as its improvement of profit and loss statement will help repay debt and raise its return on capital employed to 14% by fiscal 2027.

"Besides potential tailwinds in the wake of the Biosecure Act in the CRO business, product launches in generics may unlock further potential upside to revenue in our estimates," Nuvama said.