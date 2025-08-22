Jubilant Foodworks, Devyani Int, Sapphire Foods Target Prices Slashed As Macquarie Eyes Muted Demand

Macquarie reduced target prices of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd., Devyani International Ltd., Sapphire Foods India Ltd., and Westlife Foodworld Ltd. as it sees that the demand trends remained muted. The brokerages said that all hope regarding demand recovery shifted to festival season.

Macquarie has reduced earing-per-share estimates for all companies by 4–7% to factor because of the first-quarter miss. Devyani International got the biggest EPS cut because of the greatest margin weakness. Jubilant Foodworks, Sapphire Foodsm, and Westlife Foodworld followed, Macquarie said.

Macquarie is expecting that Jubilant Foodworks will likely to see its normalisation of its like-to-like growth as delivery cost reduction has helped the double-digit growth in same-store sales. This will start to into base in third quarter.

Focus has moved to same store sale momentum in festive period and potential uptick in urban consumption after the GST reforms take place post September, according to the brokerage.