JTL Industries Share Price Jumps With Stock Split On The Cards

Shares of JTL Industries Ltd. surged over 8% after its board of directors scheduled a meeting for the consideration and approval of a potential stock split on Oct. 3, according to the company's stock exchange notification on Tuesday.

The number of shares into which each stock will be split is to be decided post the approval of shareholders, according to the filing. The company has issued a stock split only once previously, in October 2021, with shares split into Rs 2 from Rs 10.