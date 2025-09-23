JSW Steel, JSPL Price Target Raised As Nomura Sees 'Good Times Ahead'

Nomura has issued a positive outlook on the Indian steel sector, citing key tailwinds such as production cuts in China, improving domestic demand trends and potential economic stimulus.

As such, the brokerage firm has also hiked the target price for two major steel companies, JSW Steel Ltd. and Jindal Steel Ltd. Nomura maintained a 'buy' rating on both the counters while raising the target price for JSW Steel from Rs. 1,220 to Rs. 1,300. The target price for JSPL was raised from Rs 1,080 to Rs 1,150.

Nomura believes these two companies could stand to benefit from the current trends in the Indian steel sector. Although global headwinds persist, the growth momentum in India remains strong, with infrastructure expansion, a resilient end-user industry and manufacturing growth.

Moreover, Nomura expects the Chinese production cuts to deepen, with a potential 9% year-on-year decline from August to December.

This is coupled with Beijing's potential policy easing, which in turn could go a long way in boosting the steel sector outlook in India.