JSW Paints Gets CCI Nod To Acquire Majority Stake In Akzo Nobel India

The Competition Commission of India cleared on Tuesday Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Paints' proposal to acquire a majority stake in Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel's India unit in a Rs 12,915-crore deal.

The development came after JSW Paints announced in June this year that it would buy a 74.76% stake in Akzo Nobel India Ltd for Rs 8,986 crore, followed by an open offer to buy another 25% from the open market for up to Rs 3,929.06 crore, totalling over Rs 12,915 crore, to become the fourth-largest player in the paint industry in the country.

"Commission approves the acquisition of up to 75 per cent shareholding in Akzo Nobel India Ltd by JSW Paints Ltd," the regulator said in a post on X..