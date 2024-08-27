JSW Infra Soars After Jefferies Initiates 'Buy' With 21% Upside

Shares of JSW Infrastructure Ltd. surged over 5% on Tuesday after Jefferies initiated a 'buy' coverage, citing its upcoming capacity expansion and growth focus.

JSW Infra plans 2.4-fold capacity expansion by the financial year 2030 and has also recently forayed into logistics with the acquisition of Navkar Logistics, Jefferies said in a note on Aug. 27. "We believe, on its smaller base, growth will be over 20% from current levels, with group volumes giving comfort on utilisation."

The brokerage firm has set a target price of Rs 375 per share, implying a potential upside of 21% from the previous close. The firm's evaluation comes with risks, including delays in group capex plans that support volume growth.

The double-digit volume and Ebitda CAGR between market share gains, acquisitions, and expansions should continue for private sector ports, Jefferies said. It said that all-India port cargo should rise at 6% CAGR in fiscal 2024–2030, slightly higher than the 5% growth seen in the last 10 years.

Jefferies is also positive on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., as Ebitda growth should be over 15%, backed by volumes and operating leverage. They have a target price of Rs 1,910 per share, a 28% potential upside from the previous close.