JSW Infrastructure Refutes Reports Of Rs 5,000 Crore Fundraising Plan Via QIP

JSW Infrastructure Ltd. on Wednesday dismissed a news report that claimed that the company was planning to raise Rs 5,000 crore via a qualified institutional placement issue.

"We hereby confirm that JSW Infrastructure Ltd. is currently not in any discussion as referred to in the above captioned news item, and no such proposal has been placed for discussion before the board," the company said in the filing.

The company will keep the shareholders informed about any material developments or information that may impact its business, financial performance, or stock price, it added.

The clarification came shortly after JSW Infrastructure's shares jumped nearly 7%. The surge was triggered after CNBC-TV18, citing unnamed sources, reported that the company is looking to raise funds in excess of Rs 5,000 crore via the QIP route.