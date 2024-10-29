JSW Group Inks Pact With Korea's POSCO To Set Up Steel Plant In India

JSW Group and Korea's POSCO Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop a steel plant with an initial capacity of 5 million tonne per annum in India.

POSCO is a steel manufacturer based in South Korea. The MoU between both groups will explore collaboration in the steel, battery materials, and renewable energy sectors of India, according to a filing by JSW Energy Ltd.

"JSW’s leading manufacturing presence and strong project execution capabilities, combined with POSCO’s technological excellence, would create a strong platform for developing cutting-edge solutions for the Indian steel and energy sectors," the filing said.

The two groups will also explore collaborations in the areas of battery materials related to electric vehicles and renewable energy to meet the captive requirements of the proposed integrated steel plant, according to the statement.

