JSW Energy Shares Hit Life High As Unit Commissions 300-MW Wind Power Capacity

JSW Energy Ltd. shares rose to their record high level on Monday after the company's step-down unit completed commissioning of 300-megawatt wind power capacity at Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu. The 300-MW capacity is part of 450-MW ISTS-connected wind power project awarded under Solar Energy Corporation of India Tranche X.

The newly commissioned power project will contribute significantly to JSW Renew Energy Two Ltd's portfolio in line with the vision of greener and sustainable future, the exchange filing said.

The total installed capacity of the energy company stands at 7,726 MW, and the under-construction capacity is at 2,114 megawatt, which is likely to be completed by the end of financial year 2025, the exchange filing said.