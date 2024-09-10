NDTV ProfitMarketsJSW Energy Shares Rise After Arm Bags Wind-Solar Power Project
ADVERTISEMENT

JSW Energy Shares Rise After Arm Bags Wind-Solar Power Project

JSW Neo Energy Ltd. received the letter for 600-megawatt solar and wind power project from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution.

10 Sep 2024, 11:12 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: X/@JSWEnergy)</p></div>
(Source: X/@JSWEnergy)

Shares of JSW Energy Ltd. rose as the company's wholly-owned subsidiary received a letter of award for a solar and wind hybrid power project from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. JSW Neo Energy Ltd. received the letter for a 600-megawatt solar and wind power project with additional 400 MW greenshoe option.

After securing this letter of award, JSW Neo Energy's total locked-in capacity increased to 18.2 gigawatt, which also entails 3.8 gigawatt hybrid capacity, an exchange filing said.

JSW Energy has 7.5 gigawatt operational, and 2.3 gigawatt under-construction capacity across wind, thermal, and hydro power. Renewable energy pipeline stands at 8.3 gigawatt.

ALSO READ

JSW Energy Gets Contract From SECI For Supply Of 230 MW Renewable Energy

Opinion
JSW Energy Gets Contract From SECI For Supply Of 230 MW Renewable Energy
Read More
JSW Energy Shares Rise After Arm Bags Wind-Solar Power Project

JSW Energy Ltd. stock rose as much as 2.50%, the highest level since Aug. 29. It pared some gains to trade 2.09% higher at Rs 746.90 per share, as of 09:41 a.m., as compared to 0.12% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The shares have gained 72.72% in 12 months, and 82.52% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.0 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 61.43.

Out of 12 analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold' and three suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies a downside of 13.8%.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Trades Near Day's High As Infosys, Airtel Lead

Opinion
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Trades Near Day's High As Infosys, Airtel Lead
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT