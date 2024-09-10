JSW Energy Shares Rise After Arm Bags Wind-Solar Power Project

Shares of JSW Energy Ltd. rose as the company's wholly-owned subsidiary received a letter of award for a solar and wind hybrid power project from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. JSW Neo Energy Ltd. received the letter for a 600-megawatt solar and wind power project with additional 400 MW greenshoe option.

After securing this letter of award, JSW Neo Energy's total locked-in capacity increased to 18.2 gigawatt, which also entails 3.8 gigawatt hybrid capacity, an exchange filing said.

JSW Energy has 7.5 gigawatt operational, and 2.3 gigawatt under-construction capacity across wind, thermal, and hydro power. Renewable energy pipeline stands at 8.3 gigawatt.