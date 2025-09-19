JSW Energy Shares Rise On Dual Acquisitions: Himachal Hydro And GE Power's Boiler Business

JSW Energy Ltd. shares rose on Friday after it announced the acquisition of an under-construction hydro project in Himachal Pradesh and a strategic demerger leading to the acquisition of GE Power India Ltd.'s boiler manufacturing unit.

Subsidiary JSW Neo Energy Ltd. will acquire Tidong Power Generation Pvt. Ltd. from Norwegian state-owned company Statkraft Group for an enterprise value of Rs 1,728 crore. The portfolio consists of a 150 MW under-construction hydro project located in Himachal Pradesh, according to a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

The proposed acquisition is expected to be completed on or before Jan. 15, 2026, subject to the fulfillment of the conditions under the definitive agreements.

The acquisition would help JSW Energy in achieving its renewable-led capacity growth target of 30 GW by 2030, the company said.