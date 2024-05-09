JSW Energy Can Achieve 20-GW Capacity Ahead Of Target, Says CEO

JSW Energy Ltd.'s target to reach a generation capacity of 20 gigawatts by the financial year 2030 could be attained sooner than expected, according to Chief Executive Officer Sharad Mahendra. He expressed confidence in accelerating the company's growth trajectory by several years, citing the current order book of 13.2 GW and the existing opportunities available.

The Sajjan Jindal-led company is evaluating and will deliver its first milestone of 10 GW by the current fiscal, Mahendra told NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah in an interview. "That's the time we will be sure of what is the number for FY30," he said.

The company aims to reach 20 GW of generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy-storage capacity by fiscal 2030. The power producer is definitely thinking of advancing the 20 GW target from the set target, according to the CEO.

JSW Energy's consolidated net profit rose 22% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 on the back of strong operating numbers.