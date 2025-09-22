JSW Cement Rated 'Neutral' By Goldman Sachs On Coverage Initiation — Here's Why Caution Is Advised

Goldman Sachs has initiated coverage on JSW Cement with a "Neutral" rating, setting a target price of Rs 147. This target price implies a potential downside of 1.5% from the current market price of Rs 149.30.

The firm’s cautious stance is based on the challenges JSW Cement faces in balancing aggressive growth with profitability and leverage. This comes into the picture, especially in an industry dominated by large, debt-free players like Ultratech and Ambuja Cement.

The analyst highlights several key differentiating factors for JSW Cement that could drive future growth. The company holds a majority of 76% market share in ground granulated blast-furnace slag, or GGBS, as of fiscal 2025. The company holds a major market share for the eco-friendly construction material.

JSW Cement is also noted as the "greenest" cement producer in India and benefits from strategic advantages provided by its parent group's operations in steel, power, paints, and infrastructure, which provide an edge in sourcing slag and power.