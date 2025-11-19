JPMorgan Says Tata Capital Well-Placed To Deliver Industry-Leading Growth— Check Target Price, Stock Rating

JPMorgan said that Tata Capital Ltd. is well-placed, and from here on, execution will be key monitorable as it started coverage on the stock. It rated the stock Overweight and gave a target price of Rs 370 apiece, which implies a 16% upside from Tuesday's close price.

Tata Capital will deliver system-leading growth and gain market share because of its strong liability profile, comprehensive product mix, and extensive omnichannel distribution network, JPMorgan said in a note on Wednesday.

The company follows a 'risk before growth' approach, which helps it gain the industry-best Gross Net Non-Performing Asset and credit costs. It also assists Tata Capital to weather the down cycles of asset quality without a major hit, according to JPMorgan.