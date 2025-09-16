JPMorgan Is Cutting India Concentration In Emerging Markets Index — Here’s Why

Business NewsMarketsJPMorgan Is Cutting India Concentration In Emerging Markets Index — Here’s Why
India's weight cap will fall to 9% from 10%, with the adjustment scheduled for the first half of 2026, a source told NDTV Profit.

16 Sep 2025, 07:42 AM IST i
Investors have pushed for the revision to improve country concentration, a source toldd NDTV Profit. (Image source: Canva AI)
India’s weighting in a JPMorgan’s emerging markets bond index will be reduced as part of a broader change aimed at addressing investor feedback over concentration and regional balance, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The country weight cap will fall to 9% from 10%, with the adjustment scheduled for the first half of 2026, the person told NDTV Profit, adding that the reduction will not be limited to India but will apply across all countries in the index.

Investors have pushed for the revision to improve country concentration, strengthen regional balance and further enhance the index’s overall yield, the person added.

A source told NDTV Profit that the reweighting will be phased in over several months during the first half of 2026 to minimise portfolio turnover, adding that the detailed timelines are expected to be released closer to the rebalance.

