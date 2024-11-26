JPMorgan Initiates Coverage On BEL, HAL, Mazagon Dock With Long-Term Play On Defence

JPMorgan has initiated coverage on heavyweights in the Indian defence landscape, including Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. with an 'overweight' rating and a target price of Rs 5,135.

The brokerage has also started coverage on Bharat Electronics Ltd. with an 'overweight' rating and a target price of Rs 340. Meanwhile, it has initiated a 'neutral' call on Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. with a target price of Rs 4,248 apiece.

JPMorgan highlighted the Indian defence sector as a promising avenue for long-term structural growth, supported by increasing capital expenditure estimated at $150 billion over the next five years and a strong push for domestic manufacturing.

The brokerage emphasised that India's defence ecosystem is still in the early stages of expansion, with an estimated 46% compound annual growth rate in exports over the last seven years and a robust domestic production trajectory.