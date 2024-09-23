JP Morgan’s Sanjay Mookim Says Bottom-Up Ideas Continue To Find Favour

At the same time, Mookim has advised investors to moderate their future return expectations.

"If you buy at elevated multiples, future return expectations have to be moderated," he said, adding that while the earnings will grow better than others, investors should not expect a 15-20% CAGR over next 5-6 years.

Mookim explained that on a 12-month basis, stock prices are usually driven more by earnings beat and upgrades than by a mere earnings growth. Lately, however, that correlation has deteriorated.