JK Paper Shares Plunge 11% As Q1 Profit Declines On Costlier Raw Materials

Shares of the company fell as much as 11.57% during the day to Rs 498.95 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 6.81% lower at Rs 525.75 apiece, compared to a 0.41% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 11:08 a.m.

The stock has risen 58.62% in the last 12 months and 26.94% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 45.81.

All the four analysts tracking JK Paper Ltd. have a 'buy' rating on the stock according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 4.9%.