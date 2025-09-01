Jio Platform IPO: Reliance Stock Under Pressure Post AGM But Brokerages Remain Bullish—Here's Why

JPMorgan remained bullish on Reliance Industries, maintaining an 'Overweight' rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,695. JPM notably pointed out RIL's plans to list Jio Platforms by next year, asserting that the move is not a value-unlocking scheme anymore.

That is largely because Jio's valuation within the RIL stock has already marked to market to peer multiples. This means the market has already priced in Jio's valuation and market positioning within the Reliance stock and therefore, there may not be any additional value unlocking through the listing of Jio Platforms.

Still, JPMorgan said the probability of tariff hikes ahead of the IPO could serve as a near-term stock catalyst. It flagged concerns of an eventual holding company discount materialising post-Jio listing but added that such risks appear largely priced in.