Jindal Steel Shares In Focus On Reports Of Phased Thyssenkrupp's Steel Unit Acquisition

Shares of Jindal Steel will be in focus today on the back of reports that Germany's Thyssenkrupp could sell its steel division to the Indian steelmaker in several steps.

Shares of Jindal Steel ended flat in Tuesday's trading session at Rs 1,080.90 apiece after a volatile day. Now, media reports suggest that the two sides are attempting to strike a deal for the business.

Jindal Steel International has been conducting due diligence on Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe (TKSE) since October following an indicative bid for Europe’s second-largest steelmaker, according to Reuters. The potential deal is critical for Thyssenkrupp as the German conglomerate seeks to streamline operations and sharpen its focus.