Jindal Steel, JSW Steel Share Prices Rise After Nomura Initiates Coverage With 'Buy'

Nomura expects China’s export of hot-rolled coils prices to remain range-bound over the next three to six months, resulting in suppressed domestic prices for Indian steel producers. However, Nomura anticipates that under-pressure coking coal prices, stemming from weak steel consumption and declining raw material costs, will partially offset this.

It believes that the margins have hit trough levels and should see a recovery given the uptick in excavator sales, monetary easing measures, and China government’s resolve to shore up the property sector, which should support domestic demand and HRC margins.

In terms of costs, the brokerage said that JSW Steel is better placed than integrated players as it acquires most of its iron ore from the merchant market. "Even for captive mines, the premium is calculated based on IBM (Indian Bureau of Mines) prices, which are significantly influenced by the domestic price of iron ore," it noted. "We expect iron ore prices to remain below import parity prices over the next two years, implying lower raw material costs for JSW."

However, for Jindal Steel, Nomura is concerned about the timeline of its multiple margin improvement projects underway. "The slurry pipeline and captive power plants (ACPP-II) are the biggest margin-improvement projects that JSPL has undertaken," it noted. The slurry pipeline would reduce freight cost/t, and the acquired power assets of Monnet Power (unlisted) should lead to around 20% reduction in coal requirement when fully operational, according to Nomura. "However, the company has been revising the timeline for the commissioning of these projects, raising concerns over execution and capex overruns," it said.

This, along with capex cost overruns, lower spreads, and demand disruptions, are some of the key risks to the brokerage's call.

For JSW Steel, it noted, lower spreads, further delays in Dolvi commissioning, and demand disruptions as key downside risks.