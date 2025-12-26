Jindal Steel And Power Shares In Focus After Kotak Securities Cuts Target Price — Here's Why

Shares of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. will be in focus heading into Friday's trade, after Kotak Securities issued a relatively bearish note on the company, citing immediate near-term market headwinds.

The brokerage firm believes these headwinds could dampen JSPL's financial performance, especially as steel prices face continued pressure.

The steel prices have particularly softened during the third quarter of FY26, a trend that may weigh heavily on Jindal Steel, potentially impacting the company's earnings in the short term. Moreover, the emerging pricing environment could put pressure on JSPL's margins as well.

Keeping that in mind, Kotak Securities, despite maintaining a buy rating, has cut the target price for the counter from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,150.