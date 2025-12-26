Jindal Steel And Power Shares In Focus After Kotak Securities Cuts Target Price — Here's Why
Shares of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. will be in focus heading into Friday's trade, after Kotak Securities issued a relatively bearish note on the company, citing immediate near-term market headwinds.
The brokerage firm believes these headwinds could dampen JSPL's financial performance, especially as steel prices face continued pressure.
The steel prices have particularly softened during the third quarter of FY26, a trend that may weigh heavily on Jindal Steel, potentially impacting the company's earnings in the short term. Moreover, the emerging pricing environment could put pressure on JSPL's margins as well.
Keeping that in mind, Kotak Securities, despite maintaining a buy rating, has cut the target price for the counter from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,150.
The buy rating stems from Kotak Securities being bullish on JSPL's long-term prospects, noting that the company has multiple accretion drivers lined up, which could aid its financials in the long run.
One of the key factors that could drive growth for JSPL is the commissioning of new production capacities.
The brokerage firm adds that these expansions could drive significant growth in both sales and volumes going forward, potentially offsetting softer commodity prices and setting the stage for a recovery.
Put simply, Kotak Securities believes market headwinds could impact Jindal Steel's short-term prospects. But in the long run, the company has the capacity additions that could go a long way in boosting the company's fundamental growth.
All eyes, therefore, will be on JSPL's third quarter earnings, and whether or not it reflects the ongoing pricing pressure in the steel sector.
Shares of JSPL have given investors a return of around 6% over a year-to-date period, while the target price set by Kotak Securities imply an upside of around 15%.