Jindal Stainless, Tata Steel And Other Metal Stocks Surge As Sector Gains Momentum

Metal stocks witnessed a sharp uptick in Wednesday’s trade, signaling renewed investor confidence in the sector. Leading the rally were prominent names such as SAIL, APL Apollo Tubes, Jindal Stainless, Tata Steel, Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta, Hindalco Industries, and JSW Steel, all posting gains across the board.

The NSE Nifty Metal index advanced 1.86% at intraday ad the index hit a 10,096.05 mark.

Among the top performers, SAIL a Maharatna PSU under the Ministry of Steel, India’s largest government-owned steel producer with integrated plants across the country surged to Rs 136.95, marking a 3.55% rise while JSW Steel climbed to Rs 1,144.50, up 2.92%.