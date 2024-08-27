This Veteran Investor Is 'Embarrassed' To Have Missed India Stocks Rally

India is now a very exciting market to watch out for from a global investor's lens, according to Jim Rogers. He is "embarrassed" to have missed out on the South Asian country's ongoing market rally.

For the first time, the veteran investor is "ecstatic" towards viewing the India market, he told NDTV Profit. "Delhi wants to be successful and wants people to make money."

For most of his life, Delhi was "anti-capitalist and anti-success" but over the last two years India wants to make others successful, he said. "It has been a very exciting time for me watching India, cause I have never seen this kind of attitude."