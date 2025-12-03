Jewellery, Premium Alcobevs, Luxury Hotels Lead India's Consumption Upswing, Says BofA — Check Stock Picks

Bank of America says two big consumption themes will define the next leg of India’s consumer story: premiumisation and a wallet shift towards discretionary spending.

Even amid volatility and patchy demand, several premium consumer categories have outperformed in recent years, with the brokerage highlighting the likes of jewellery, premium alcoholic beverages, and luxury hotels.

Companies that channel their strategies toward these segments, BofA argues, will be better positioned for long-term growth. Even the biggest staples companies are sharpening their focus on the top one-third of Indian households.