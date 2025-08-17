Jerome Powell's Address, Key Economic Data And IPO Buzz — The Week Ahead

The week ahead is set to see a lot of action for financial markets, with a mix of key global economic data and domestic market action. Especially after US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin walked away with no deal or ceasefire, the global markets will have their eyes on key economic data, Fed Chair's speech and more for the way ahead.

The highlight of the week will be the annual Jackson Hole Symposium, where a speech will come from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday. The markets will also be closely watching other important data from the U.S., including Jobless Claims, and PMI data.

Back home, the primary market is buzzing with activity as Vikram Solar, Patel Retail, Shreeji Shipping Global, and Gem Aromatics are among the companies with issues opening in the coming week.