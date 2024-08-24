Jerome Powell’s Pivot Fuels An All-Conquering Wall Street Rally

Of course, any sign the labor market is in serious trouble would likely put an end to the market’s celebration. Payroll revisions released Wednesday reinforced the Fed’s assessment that hiring has been weaker than thought. Unemployment-rate estimates sit at highest level since November while the probability of a recession in the next 12 months rose for the first time since March 2023, according to the latest Bloomberg monthly survey of economists. Still, the odds of an economic contraction are now less than half of last year’s level.