Jefferies's New Target Price For Honasa Consumer Indicates 58% Upside Potential

Jefferies hiked the target price for Mamaearth's parent Honasa Consumer Ltd. as the business consolidation phase is over. The new target price for the stock indicated 58% upside potential from Wednesday's close price.

Jefferies maintained a 'Buy' rating and hiked the target price to Rs 450 from Rs 400 apiece earlier.

The second-quarter results provide the glimpse of the turnaround for the Honasa Consumer, which had seen a difficult time since its listing on Nov 7, 2023. The business will likely deliver strong growth in the coming quarters, Jefferies said.

Mamaearth is back on a growth trajectory with its offline strategy offering results, which will ultimately set the stage for other brands to benefit, according to Jefferies. After many years of decline, brands have turned into +ve growth deliverers. Management is expecting that the Mamaearth will grow at mid-single digit in the third quarter. It will gradually become high-single digit growth to double-digit growth in quarters ahead.

Honasa Consumer's younger brands grew at 20% on the year. The focused categories grew in double-digit in the second quarter. Honasa Consumer focuses on seven categories which contributes 75% of the revenue, Jefferies said.