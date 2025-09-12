Jefferies Warns Earnings Cut For BSE, Nuvama Amid Speculation On Derivative Expiry Changes

Brokerages and exchange stocks could see a sharp earnings cut if the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) moves ahead with changes to the expiry cycle of index derivatives, according to Jefferies.

In a recent note, the brokerage firm has highlighted that there has been much speculation regarding potential changes to the expiry cycle of derivative contracts.

This comes in the midst of reports that SEBI may consider extending the expiry cycle for index options from weekly to fortnightly or monthly. No official confirmation has come from SEBI as of yet.