Jefferies Sees Reliance Industries Rising 50% On Favourable Risk-Reward, Jio, Retail

Base Case: Rs 1,700 Price Target (+34%)

Jefferies' base case sees RIL share price at Rs 1,700 per share, implying a 34% upside. This assumes a 23% compound annual growth rate of Ebitda in Jio over fiscals 2024 to 2027, driven by 542 million subscribers at an average revenue per user of Rs 224.

Retail is expected to deliver a 15% compound annual growth rate of Ebitda during the same period, supported by recovery in consumer demand. The Oil-to-Chemicals segment is projected to remain stable with a 1% compound annual growth rate of Ebitda, while petrochemicals see an 8% growth.

Upside Scenario: Rs 1,850 Price Target (+46%)

In an upside scenario, RIL could reach a price target of Rs 1,850 per share, offering returns up to 46%, says Jefferies. This assumes a faster-than-expected recovery in refining margins and petrochemicals profitability, driven by higher-than-anticipated demand. Telecom consolidation in India could lead to tariff hikes, improving Jio's ARPU significantly.

Jio's public listing in 2025 could lead to a re-rating of valuation multiples. Growth in retail market share and JioMart's gross merchandise value surpassing expectations would further bolster the stock's performance.

Downside Scenario: Rs 1,250 Price Target (-1%)

In a downside scenario, RIL's stock could drop to Rs 1,250 per share, a 1% downside from current levels. This scenario factors in lower-than-expected growth in Jio's ARPU or subscriber base, leading to a derating of valuation multiples to 8 times, maintains the brokerage.

Refining and petrochemical margins may underperform due to a slower pace of China's reopening. Increased cash burn in the e-commerce business and delayed free cash flow materialisation could also weigh on the stock. Additionally, the New Energy business may fail to contribute to the valuation, further limiting the upside.