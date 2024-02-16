BPCL Upgraded To 'Buy' As Jefferies Sees 36% Upside On Stable Oil Prices

Indian oil marketing companies are likely to report normative marketing margins in the next financial year due to the lack of government intervention in the retail price of gasoline and diesel, according to Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

"Though margins have come off in recent times, the government has stayed away from pushing a price reduction, raising our confidence in normative marketing margins," it said in a Feb. 15 note.

Oil prices have been in the $75–85 range since November despite the geopolitical developments in Gaza and the Red Sea turmoil with the latter accounting for 10% of global crude shipments, the research firm said.

A meaningful increase in oil prices seems unlikely in 2024 unless the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies change its stand from voluntary to compulsory adherence to stated production cut targets, according to Jefferies.