Jefferies' Prescription For Hospital Stocks In FY26 Relies On Capacity Expansion — Check Top Picks

Global brokerage Jefferies expects India’s listed hospital chains to enter a capacity-led growth phase in CY26, with fresh bed additions beginning to meaningfully lift volumes after a muted expansion cycle over the past few years. But while the sectoral outlook is improving, the brokerage is clear on one point: execution will be the key differentiator, and investors should stay selective.

The brokerage remains selective, naming Max Healthcare and Fortis Healthcare as its top picks. Jefferies sees 22% and 18% EBITDA CAGR, respectively, over FY26-28, backed by capacity additions and CGHS benefits, and rolls forward its price targets accordingly.