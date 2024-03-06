Jefferies Prefers Polycab Over Havells Due To Three Factors

A better product and sales mix, no capacity constraints and cheaper valuations drove Jefferies India Pvt. to maintain a 'buy' rating for Polycab India Ltd. as against a 'hold' for Havells India Ltd.

However, Havells' distributor count is slightly higher than Polycab as the former enjoys a front-mover advantage in most business-to-consumer segments. Polycab has a better business-to-business mix, according to the brokerage. "While we acknowledge Havells as a strong franchise, retain hold on punchy valuations."

Jefferies has a price target of Rs 5,870 apiece for Polycab's stock, implying an upside potential of 19.5%. For Havells, the brokerage has a price target of Rs 1,400 per share, suggesting a downside of 9.09%.

The brokerage expects cables and wires to deliver double-digit annual growth for both the companies due to private capital expenditure and housing.