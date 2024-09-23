Brokerage Views: Jefferies On Telecom And Amber Enterprises, Citi On ICICI Bank And More

Jefferies offers outlook on telecom with a bullish view on Bharti Airtel and Jio. Citi remains positive on ICICI Bank with growth momentum expected to sustain in mid-teens, and Jefferies maintains 'buy' on Amber Enterprises India.NDTV Profit tracks what the brokerages are putting out on specific stocks. Here are all the top calls from the brokerages that you need to know about on Monday.