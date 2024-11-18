Jefferies Maintains 'Buy' On Thermax, Cites Robust Orderbook, Strong Green Solutions Segment

Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Thermax Ltd., citing growth in order flows and a promising outlook. The target price has been revised to Rs 6,100, implying a 22% potential upside.

Despite a minor Ebitda miss for the second quarter of this fiscal, the brokerage is positive on Thermax's trajectory, driven by industrial infrastructure recovery and a resilient order book. The stock is to trade at a premium valuation, believes Jefferies, supported by a 28% earnings per share compound annual growth rate projected over fiscals 2024 to 2027.

Thermax reported a 70% year-on-year jump in order flows fueled by strong performance across industrial products and infrastructure, which together account for 87% of the company's revenue.

The company is also eyeing significant opportunities in refinery pipelines and medium-sized projects. Key contributions came from a sizeable mining project in Botswana and refinery pipelines set to convert by the first half of 2026.