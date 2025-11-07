Jefferies Keeps Mankind Pharma Among Top Picks Despite Q2 Setback — Check Revised Target Price

Mankind Pharma Ltd. remains one of Jefferies preferred picks despite the September quarter setback. According to the brokerage the company is among the best-in-class franchises currently navigating a temporary rough patch.

However, Jefferies has trimmed the target price of Mankind Pharma to Rs 3,000 from Rs 3,100, citing a slower-than-expected recovery in its reorganisation efforts.

The brokerage said the company’s September quarter results were broadly in line with subdued expectations, with operating performance steady but margins likely to stay at the lower end of guidance in the near term.

Jefferies believes that Mankind is poised for a recovery in the second half of fiscal 2026, as the benefits of restructuring and integration of the BSV acquisition begin to materialise. The brokerage expects operating expenses to moderate in the coming quarters, helping margins recover.

The firm has lowered its FY26–27 Ebitda estimates by 2–5% to reflect the delayed recovery and values the stock at 28 times September 2027 estimated EV/Ebitda.

Mankind’s September quarter revenue rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 3,700 crore, while Ebitda grew 8% to Rs 920 crore, both in line with Jefferies’ estimates. Net profit stood at Rs 510 crore, down 22% year-on-year but up 17% sequentially, about 10% above expectations due to higher other income and a lower effective tax rate.