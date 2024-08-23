Jefferies Initiates 'Hold' On Star Health Citing Profitability Concerns

Jefferies has initiated coverage on Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. with a 'hold' call, noting continued industry headwinds that can keep profitability under pressure. The private insurer has around 33% market share in India's retail health insurance space and has the largest agency network.

The brokerage estimates elevated combined ratio at 97-98% over fiscal 2025-2027, with range bound return on equity of 11-13%. A combined ratio that is below 100% shows that the entity is making profit, and the goal of insurance companies is to maintain a low combined ratio.

Jefferies has set a price target of Rs 550 per share on the stock, which implies a price-to-earnings ratio of 28 times the September 2026 estimate. The target price also implies a 9.8% potential downside to the previous closing price.

Pick up in retail volumes or reduced competition are potential upside risks to the company, the brokerage noted.