Jefferies Initiates Buy On Hitachi Energy, Siemens Energy — 'Power Capex To Double In Five Years'

Jefferies on Monday has initiated coverage on India’s diversified industrials with a bullish outlook on the power transmission and distribution (T&D) segment as the country’s power capital expenditure (capex) is set to rise more than twofold over the next five years.

The brokerage has started coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating on Hitachi Energy India Ltd. and Siemens Energy India Ltd. It has however assigned a ‘Hold’ rating to CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. with a target price of Rs 745.

According to Jefferies, India’s power capex is expected to surge 2.2 times to over $280 billion between fiscal 2025 and financial year 2030, compared with financial year 2019–2024 levels. This, it said, will be driven by major transmission projects, strong government policy support, and increasing investment in grid infrastructure.

The firm expects the power segment to be a key driver of infrastructure growth, expanding at a 21% CAGR, even as overall infrastructure and industrial capex moderates to 11% CAGR over fiscal 2024–2027 from 22% in the preceding period. Transmission bids worth Rs 1.6 trillion have already been awarded in fiscal 2025, compared with Rs 39,500 crore in fiscal 2024.

Jefferies believes India’s push for energy security and grid modernisation will sustain multi-year growth for power equipment manufacturers. The brokerage expects strong execution, rising order inflows, and margin tailwinds to continue benefiting the sector’s leading players.

“Power transmission and distribution remains one of the most attractive industrial segments in India’s current capex cycle,” Jefferies said, adding that Hitachi Energy and Siemens Energy are best positioned to capitalise on the expanding investment pipeline.