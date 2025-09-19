Business NewsMarketsJefferies' Chris Wood Removes RIL, Adds Adani Stock To Portfolio
ADVERTISEMENT

Jefferies' Chris Wood Removes RIL, Adds Adani Stock To Portfolio

This decision to cut stake in Reliance Industries follows the conglomerate's annual general meeting, which was held on Aug. 29.

19 Sep 2025, 05:52 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo source: Freepik)</p></div>
(Photo source: Freepik)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, has removed Reliance Industries' stock from his portfolio and added Adani Group-owned Ambuja Cements' shares.

Wood has also reduced his holding in Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, REC and JSW Energy. He added Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo) and Lemon Tree Hotels to his portfolio.

"Investments in Ambuja Cements, Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo) and Lemon Tree Hotels will be introduced with a 4% weighting in each," Wood said in his weekly newsletter, Greed & Fear, on Thursday. "These will be paid for by removing the investments in Reliance Industries and Axis Bank and by shaving one percentage point each off the investments in ICICI Bank, REC and JSW Energy."

Ambuja Cement is the second Adani Group stock in Wood's India long-only equity portfolio. The move comes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cut the goods and services tax on cement from 28% to 18% with effect from Sept. 22.

ALSO READ

US Tariffs Drove FIIs Away From India? Jefferies' Chris Wood Reveals The Real Trigger
Opinion
US Tariffs Drove FIIs Away From India? Jefferies' Chris Wood Reveals The Real Trigger
Read More

This decision to cut stake in Reliance Industries follows the conglomerate's annual general meeting, which was held on Aug. 29.

According to his India long-only equity portfolio, SBI Life Insurance along with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone have the highest weightage, followed by PB Fintech, DLF, Macrotech Developers and Bharti Airtel. Ambuja Cements and Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo), the recently added stocks have a 4% weightage.

When talking about the ongoing trade discussion between India and US, Wood, who has long been an India bull, expects a trade deal between New Delhi and Washington could be 50% complete in the coming weeks or months. Even as India may potentially reduce its oil purchases from Russia, US pressure in itself won't seal the deal, he told NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

ALSO READ

Jefferies Maintains 'Buy' On Adani Green Amid Strong Growth Outlook
Opinion
Jefferies Maintains 'Buy' On Adani Green Amid Strong Growth Outlook
Read More

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd, an Adani Group Company.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT