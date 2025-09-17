US Tariffs Drove FIIs Away From India? Jefferies' Chris Wood Reveals The Real Trigger

Attractive Asian markets like South Korea, Taiwan, and China lured foreign capital away from India this year, Jefferies' top strategist Christopher Wood said. Turbulence caused by US tariffs on Indian goods has not been the primary motivator of the pullout.

"Foreign investors diverted funds from India to China in the last quarter of calendar year 2024 and the first quarter of 2025 as the market there bottomed out. Recently, FIIs have been selling India to fund positions in Korea and Taiwan," Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, told NDTV Profit.

Foreign investors have moved nearly Rs 98,000 crore or $11.2 billion out of Indian debt and equity markets so far in 2025, as per NSDL data. From stocks, they have taken out Rs 1.4 lakh crore.

On the other hand, Asian peers have run up on hopes of better economic prospects after several export economies struck trade deals with the US to limit high tariffs.