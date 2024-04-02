HAL To Data Patterns: Jefferies Bets On Defence As It Initiates Coverage

Global geopolitical tensions and India's rising focus on self-reliance has been fuelling order flow and revenue growth for domestic defence companies and the trend is set to continue, according to Jefferies India Pvt.

The research firm has initiated coverage on Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. and Data Patterns Ltd. with 'buy' rating, and remains positive on Bharat Electronics Ltd., according to a note on April 1.

India is among the top-three defence spenders globally. However, the note points out that India's overall defence spend in 2022 was just 10% of the US spend and 27% of China's, which shows the upside available.

Additionally, India is the number-two importer of defence equipment, accounting for 9% of arms imports. "We believe India's capital defence spend should continue at the 7–8% CAGR seen in the last decade. Indigenisation focus will drive double-digit growth in domestic defence spend," it said.

Jefferies estimates a $100–120 billion domestic defence opportunity over five–six years and a 13% industry compound annual growth rate in fiscal 2023–30.