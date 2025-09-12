JBM Auto Shares Jump 8% On Bagging THIS Landmark Investment Deal

Shares of JBM Auto Ltd. rallied more than 8% in trade on Friday, buoyed by the news of its subsidiary, JBM ECOLIFE Mobility, securing a landmark $100 million long-term investment from the International Finance Corporation, a World Bank Group.

JBM Auto is currently trading at Rs 677 and had reached an intraday high of 682, making it one of the highest-gaining auto ancillary stocks in trade on Friday.

The investment from IFC is a key trigger for JBM Auto, as it will accelerate the deployment of modern, air-conditioned electric buses across key public transport networks in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Assam.

This also marks the first time IFC has invested in the electric bus sector in Asia. Funds from the investment will be used to finance the purchase and operation of around 1,455 electric buses, the company revealed in an exchange filing.