Jaro Institute IPO Listing: Shares Fall After Muted Debut On Dalal Street

The Jaro Institute IPO was a book build issue of Rs 450 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 19 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 170 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 31 lakh shares, worth Rs 280 crore, by promoter Sanjay Namdeo Salunkhe.

Of the fresh issue proceeds, the company will deploy Rs 81 crore for marketing, brand building and advertising activities, and Rs 45 crore for prepayment or scheduled re-payment of a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company.

The company raised Rs 135 crore from anchor investors on Monday, ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted 15.17 lakh shares at Rs 890 apiece to 19 anchor investors.