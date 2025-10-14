Japanese Stocks Open Lower, Silver Sets New Peak: Markets Wrap

“Investors remain eager for exposure, and if this recovery holds, it will reinforce the idea that retail investors can’t be easily shaken and another reminder that buying the dip continues to work,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide.

The artificial intelligence theme continued to dominate markets as Broadcom Inc. soared about 10% as OpenAI agreed to buy its custom chips and networking equipment. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.2% Monday and a key gauge of chipmakers surged nearly 5%.

Shares of companies discussing alliances with Nvidia Corp. on Monday jumped, with Vertiv Holdings Co. closing at an all-time high and Navitas Semiconductor Corp. adding 31% after the bell following a 21% climb during the regular session.

Nvidia also struck a deal with Hon Hai Technology Group.

US-listed rare earth and critical mineral stocks jumped Monday, following strong gains among Asian peers, as fresh tensions between Beijing and Washington over China’s exports fueled bets on alternative suppliers.

Cryptocurrencies stabilized, recovering from the selloff on Friday. While the crash was brief and prices have since partially recovered, critics point to underlying issues in the crypto market’s structure that make it prone to violent selloffs.

Read More: Goldman, Citi Fueled by Record Trading: US Earnings Week Ahead

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he still expects Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping will meet.

However, he warned that all options are open for retaliating against China’s move to tighten exports of rare earths. China’s Ministry of Commerce had urged further negotiations to resolve outstanding issues.

The focus in Asia is on Japan following the collapse of the nation’s ruling coalition.

Equities investors who drove the Nikkei 225 and Topix stock gauges to fresh record highs last week are now assessing the fallout from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s loss of its coalition partner, Komeito, less than a week after Sanae Takaichi took over as leader of the LDP.