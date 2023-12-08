Yen Gains On BOJ Bets, India Stocks Set For Record: Markets Wrap

Indian stock benchmarks, already at record levels, added to gains after the central bank’s decision to keep its rate unchanged, as expected. The Sensex Index headed for a record high as it neared 70,000 and the Nifty 50 index topped 21,000 for the first time. Strong economic growth and a state election victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi give policymakers little reason to consider interest rate cuts just yet. The policymakers also raised their GDP forecast for fiscal year 2024 to 7% from 6.5%.