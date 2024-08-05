'Government Watching Yen Moves Closely, Cooperating With BoJ’: Japanese Finance Minister

Japan’s Finance Minister Shun’ichi Suzuki addressed the media on Monday, in the wake of the recent stock market crash, highlighting the government’s collaborative efforts with the Bank of Japan and the Financial Services Agency to monitor market conditions with heightened urgency.

Japan's government is watching the markets with “grave concern”, Suzuki said, adding that the authorities are closely tracking exchange-rate movements, following the Nikkei stock average’s significant plunge. He outlined the importance of ensuring that foreign exchange rates move in a stable manner that accurately reflects economic fundamentals.

The Finance Minister, however, refrained from commenting on whether the current yen levels were considered excessive.