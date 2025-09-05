Japanese Equities Rise As 15% Donald Trump Tariff Deal Sealed, Autos Up

Japanese stocks climbed after President Donald Trump signed an executive order implementing his trade agreement with Japan, with a maximum 15% tariff on most of its products, including autos.

The Topix rose 0.8% to 3,106.31 as of 9:15 a.m. Tokyo time, while the blue-chip heavy Nikkei 225 Stock Average advanced 1.2% to 43,109.47. The yen was up 0.1% to 148.36 against the dollar.