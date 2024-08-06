Japan’s Retail Investors Show Resiliency Despite Market Turmoil

While some showed resiliency, the mounting losses could damp other Japanese retail investors’ risk appetite at a time when the government is trying to encourage people to shift some of their savings to investments. Japanese households poured at least 7.5 trillion yen ($52 billion) of funds into new tax-free investment account called NISA during the first six months of this year, almost four time more than the same period last year, according to the Japan Securities Dealers Association. Shunichi Suzuki, the country’s finance minister, appealed to retail investors to stay the course with NISA.