Asia Shippers Jump As Red Sea Attacks Set To Lift Freight Rates

The threats to shippers around Egypt’s Suez Canal may pressure freight rates from Asia to Europe or to the US East Coast as ships take alternative, longer routes, according to Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Lee Klaskow. If all trades via Suez are re-routed, there will be about a 6% effective supply reduction in the container industry on an annualized basis, Citigroup Inc. analysts including Kaseedit Choonnawat estimated in a report.