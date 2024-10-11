Jane Street’s India Profits Complicate Fight With Millennium

Jane Street Group’s soaring profits have emerged as a focal point in its legal battle with two ex-traders and Millennium Management over their alleged theft of a secret billion-dollar India options trading strategy.

In April, Jane Street accused Millennium and former traders Doug Schadewald and Daniel Spottiswood of stealing the “immensely valuable” strategy, causing it significant losses. But lawyers for the defendants said in a previously sealed motion released Monday in redacted form that Jane Street’s India options team actually posted record results in the months after the traders left to join Izzy Englander’s hedge fund group.

US District Judge Paul Engelmayer in New York on Wednesday ordered Jane Street to set out in detail by Oct. 29 how it plans to calculate its claim of lost profit damages. Millennium and the two ex-traders had argued that Jane Street should be forced to reveal how it calculates its profit and loss, including identifying which trading strategies produced which results.

The profit dispute raises the possibility that Jane Street, one of Wall Street’s most secretive firms, may wind up revealing more about its finances in court than it has elsewhere. Millennium and the two traders cited profit-and-loss statements disclosed by Jane Street in the litigation to describe how its India options team hit a hot streak almost as soon as the suit was filed.